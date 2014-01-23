class: center, middle # 10 awesome features of Python that you can't use because you refuse to upgrade to Python 3 .footnote[[There is also a pdf version of these slides](http://asmeurer.github.io/python3-presentation/python3-presentation.pdf)] --- class: center, middle # 10 awesome features of Python that you can't use because you refuse to upgrade to Python 3 # or # Turning it up to 13! --- # Prelude - Last month (March) APUG: only three people use Python 3 (including me) - Lots of new features of Python 3. - Some have been backported to Python 2.7. (like dictionary/set comprehensions or set literals, `__future__.print_function`) - But there's more than that. - New features that you *can't* use unless you are in Python 3. - New syntax. New interpreter behavior. Standard library fixes. - And it's more than bytes/unicode... --- layout: true # Feature 1: Advanced unpacking --- - You can already do this: ```py >>> a, b = range(2) >>> a 0 >>> b 1 ``` -- - Now you can do this: ```py >>> a, b, *rest = range(10) >>> a 0 >>> b 1 >>> rest [2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9] ``` -- - `*rest` can go anywhere: ```py >>> a, *rest, b = range(10) >>> a 0 >>> b 9 >>> rest [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8] ``` ```py >>> *rest, b = range(10) >>> rest [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8] >>> b 9 ``` --- ## Get the first and last lines of a file ```py >>> with open("using_python_to_profit") as f: ... first, *_, last = f.readlines() >>> first 'Step 1: Use Python 3\n' >>> last 'Step 10: Profit!\n' ``` -- ## Refactor your functions ```py def f(a, b, *args): stuff ``` ```py def f(*args): a, b, *args = args stuff ``` --- layout: true # Feature 2: Keyword only arguments --- ```py def f(a, b, *args, option=True): ... ``` -- - `option` comes *after* `*args`. -- - The only way to access it is to explicitly call `f(a, b, option=True)` -- - You can write just a `*` if you don't want to collect `*args`. ```py def f(a, b, *, option=True): ... ``` --- - No more, "Oops, I accidentally passed too many arguments to the function, and one of them was swallowed by a keyword argument". ```py def sum(a, b, biteme=False): if biteme: shutil.rmtree('/') else: return a + b ``` ```py >>> sum(1, 2) 3 ``` ```py >>> sum(1, 2, 3) ``` -- .center[<img src="bomb.jpg" width="500">] --- - Instead write ```py def sum(a, b, *, biteme=False): if biteme: shutil.rmtree('/') else: return a + b ``` ```py >>> sum(1, 2, 3) Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> TypeError: sum() takes 2 positional arguments but 3 were given ``` -- .center[![](borat.jpg)] --- - Or, "I reordered the keyword arguments of a function, but something was implicitly passing in arguments expecting the order" - Example: ```py def maxall(iterable, key=None): """ A list of all max items from the iterable """ key = key or (lambda x: x) m = max(iterable, key=key) return [i for i in iterable if key(i) == key(m)] ``` ```py >>> maxall(['a', 'ab', 'bc'], len) ['ab', 'bc'] ``` --- - The `max` builtin supports `max(a, b, c)`. We should allow that too. ```py def maxall(*args, key=None): """ A list of all max items from the iterable """ if len(args) == 1: iterable = args[0] else: iterable = args key = key or (lambda x: x) m = max(iterable, key=key) return [i for i in iterable if key(i) == key(m)] ``` - We just broke any code that passed in the key as a second argument without using the keyword. ```py >>> maxall(['a', 'ab', 'ac'], len) Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> File "<stdin>", line 10, in maxall TypeError: unorderable types: builtin_function_or_method() > list() ``` - (Actually in Python 2 it would just return `['a', 'ab', 'ac']`, see feature 6). - By the way, `max` shows that this is already possible in Python 2, but only if you write your function in C. - Obviously, we should have used `maxall(iterable, *, key=None)` to begin with. --- - You can make your APIs "future change proof". - Stupid example: ```py def extendto(value, shorter, longer): """ Extend list `shorter` to the length of list `longer` with `value` """ if len(shorter) > len(longer): raise ValueError('The `shorter` list is longer than the `longer` list') shorter.extend([value]*(len(longer) - len(shorter))) ``` ```py >>> a = [1, 2] >>> b = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] >>> extendto(10, a, b) >>> a [1, 2, 10, 10, 10] ``` -- - Hmm, maybe it makes more sense for `longer` to come before `shorter`... - Too bad, you'll break the code. --- - In Python 3, you can use ```py def extendto(value, *, shorter=None, longer=None): """ Extend list `shorter` to the length of list `longer` with `value` """ if shorter is None or longer is None: raise TypeError('`shorter` and `longer` must be specified') if len(shorter) > len(longer): raise ValueError('The `shorter` list is longer than the `longer` list') shorter.extend([value]*(len(longer) - len(shorter))) ``` - Now, `a` and `b` *have* to be passed in as `extendto(10, shorter=a, longer=b)`. -- - Or if you prefer, `extendto(10, longer=b, shorter=a)`. --- - Add new keyword arguments without breaking API. - Python 3 did this in the standard library. -- - For example, functions in `os` have `follow_symlinks` option. -- - So you can just use `os.stat(file, follow_symlinks=False)` instead of `os.lstat`. -- - In case that sounds more verbose, it lets you do ```py s = os.stat(file, follow_symlinks=some_condition) ``` instead of ```py if some_condition: s = os.stat(file) else: s = os.lstat(file) ``` -- - But `os.stat(file, some_condition)` doesn't work. - Keeps you from thinking it's a two-argument function. --- - In Python 2, you have to use `**kwargs` and do the handling yourself. -- - Lots of ugly `option = kwargs.pop(True)` at the top of your functions. -- - No longer self documenting. -- - If you somehow are writing for a Python 3 only codebase, I highly recommend making all your keyword arguments keyword only, especially keyword arguments that represent "options". --- layout: true # Feature 3: Chained exceptions --- - **Situation:** you catch an exception with `except`, do something, and then raise a different exception. ```py def mycopy(source, dest): try: shutil.copy2(source, dest) except OSError: # We don't have permissions. More on this later raise NotImplementedError("automatic sudo injection") ``` - **Problem:** You lose the original traceback ```py >>> mycopy('noway', 'noway2') >>> mycopy(1, 2) Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> File "<stdin>", line 5, in mycopy NotImplementedError: automatic sudo injection ``` -- - What happened with the `OSError`? --- - Python 3 shows you the whole chain of exceptions: ```py mycopy('noway', 'noway2') Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 3, in mycopy File "/Users/aaronmeurer/anaconda3/lib/python3.3/shutil.py", line 243, in copy2 copyfile(src, dst, follow_symlinks=follow_symlinks) File "/Users/aaronmeurer/anaconda3/lib/python3.3/shutil.py", line 109, in copyfile with open(src, 'rb') as fsrc: PermissionError: [Errno 13] Permission denied: 'noway' During handling of the above exception, another exception occurred: Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> File "<stdin>", line 5, in mycopy NotImplementedError: automatic sudo injection ``` -- - You can also do this manually using `raise from` ```py raise exception from e ``` ```py >>> raise NotImplementedError from OSError OSError The above exception was the direct cause of the following exception: Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> NotImplementedError ``` --- layout: true # Feature 4: Fine grained `OSError` subclasses --- - The code I just showed you is wrong. - It catches `OSError` and assumes it is a permission error. - But `OSError` can be a lot of things (file not found, is a directory, is not a directory, broken pipe, ...) - You really have to do ```py import errno def mycopy(source, dest): try: shutil.copy2(source, dest) except OSError as e: if e.errno in [errno.EPERM, errno.EACCES]: raise NotImplementedError("automatic sudo injection") else: raise ``` -- - Wow. That sucks. -- .center[<img src="rage.png" width="200">] --- - Python 3 fixes this by adding a ton of [new exceptions](https://docs.python.org/3.4/library/exceptions.html#os-exceptions). - You can just do ```py def mycopy(source, dest): try: shutil.copy2(source, dest) except PermissionError: raise NotImplementedError("automatic sudo injection") ``` - (Don't worry, `PermissionError` subclasses from `OSError` and still has `.errno`. Old code will still work). --- layout: true # Feature 5: Everything is an iterator --- - This is the hardest one to sell. - Iterators exist in Python 2 as well. - But you have to use them. Don't write `range` or `zip` or `dict.values` or .... --- - If you do... -- ```py def naivesum(N): """ Naively sum the first N integers """ A = 0 for i in range(N + 1): A += i return A ``` -- ```py In [3]: timeit naivesum(1000000) 10 loops, best of 3: 61.4 ms per loop ``` -- ```py In [4]: timeit naivesum(10000000) 1 loops, best of 3: 622 ms per loop ``` -- ```py In [5]: timeit naivesum(100000000) ``` -- .center[<img src="startupdisk.png" width="500">] --- .center[![](badtime.jpg)] --- - Instead write some variant (`xrange`, `itertools.izip`, `dict.itervalues`, ...). - Inconsistent API anyone? --- - In Python 3, `range`, `zip`, `map`, `dict.values`, etc. are all iterators. - If you want a list, just wrap the result with `list`. - Explicit is better than implicit. - Harder to write code that accidentally uses too much memory, because the input was bigger than you expected. --- layout: true # Feature 6: No more comparison of everything to everything --- - In Python 2, you can do ```py >>> max(['one', 2]) # One *is* the loneliest number 'one' ``` -- - Hurray. I just disproved math! .center[![](disprovemath.jpg)] --- - It's because in Python 2, you can `<` compare anything to anything. ```py >>> 'abc' > 123 True >>> None > all False ``` -- - In Python 3, you can't do this: ```py >>> 'one' > 2 Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> TypeError: unorderable types: str() > int() ``` - This avoids subtle bugs, e.g., from not coercing all types from int to str or visa versa. - Especially when you use `>` implicitly, like with `max` or `sorted`. - In Python 2: ```py >>> sorted(['1', 2, '3']) [2, '1', '3'] ``` --- layout: true # Feature 7: yield from --- - Pretty great if you use generators - Instead of writing ```py for i in gen(): yield i ``` Just write ```py yield from gen() ``` - Easily refactor generators into subgenerators. --- - Makes it easier to turn everything into a generator. See "Feature 5: Everything is an iterator" above for why you should do this. - Instead of accumulating a list, just `yield` or `yield from`. - **Bad** ```py def dup(n): A = [] for i in range(n): A.extend([i, i]) return A ``` **Good** ```py def dup(n): for i in range(n): yield i yield i ``` **Better** ```py def dup(n): for i in range(n): yield from [i, i] ``` --- In case you don't know, generators are awesome because: - Only one value is computed at a time. Low memory impact (see `range` example above). - Can break in the middle. Don't have to compute everything just to find out you needed none of it. Compute just what you need. If you often *don't* need it all, you can gain a lot of performance here. - If you need a list (e.g., for slicing), just call `list()` on the generator. - Function state is "saved" between yields. - This leads to interesting possibilities, à la coroutines... --- layout: true # Feature 8: asyncio --- - Uses new coroutine features and saved state of generators to do asynchronous IO. ```py # Taken from Guido's slides from “Tulip: Async I/O for Python 3” by Guido # van Rossum, at LinkedIn, Mountain View, Jan 23, 2014 @coroutine def fetch(host, port): r,w = yield from open_connection(host,port) w.write(b'GET /HTTP/1.0\r\n\r\n ') while (yield from r.readline()).decode('latin-1').strip(): pass body=yield from r.read() return body @coroutine def start(): data = yield from fetch('python.org', 80) print(data.decode('utf-8')) ``` -- - Not going to lie to you. I still don't get this. -- - It's OK, though. Even David Beazley had a hard time with it: .center[<img src="dabeaz.png" width="500">] --- layout: true # Feature 9: Standard library additions --- ## `faulthandler` - Display (limited) tracebacks, even when Python dies the hard way. - Won't work with `kill -9`, but does work with, e.g., segfaults. ```py import faulthandler faulthandler.enable() def killme(): # Taken from http://nbviewer.ipython.org/github/ipython/ipython/blob/1.x/examples/notebooks/Part%201%20-%20Running%20Code.ipynb import sys from ctypes import CDLL # This will crash a Linux or Mac system; equivalent calls can be made on # Windows dll = 'dylib' if sys.platform == 'darwin' else 'so.6' libc = CDLL("libc.%s" % dll) libc.time(-1) # BOOM!! killme() ``` ```bash $python test.py Fatal Python error: Segmentation fault Current thread 0x00007fff781b6310: File "test.py", line 11 in killme File "test.py", line 13 in <module> Segmentation fault: 11 ``` - Or `kill -6` (`SIGABRT`) - Can also enable with `python -X faulthandler` --- ## `ipaddress` - Exactly that. IP addresses. ```py >>> ipaddress.ip_address('192.168.0.1') IPv4Address('192.168.0.1') >>> ipaddress.ip_address('2001:db8::') IPv6Address('2001:db8::') ``` - Just another thing you don't want to roll yourself. --- ## `functools.lru_cache` - A LRU cache decorator for your functions. - From [docs](https://docs.python.org/3/whatsnew/3.2.html#functools). ```py @lru_cache(maxsize=32) def get_pep(num): 'Retrieve text of a Python Enhancement Proposal' resource = 'http://www.python.org/dev/peps/pep-%04d/' % num try: with urllib.request.urlopen(resource) as s: return s.read() except urllib.error.HTTPError: return 'Not Found' >>> for n in 8, 290, 308, 320, 8, 218, 320, 279, 289, 320, 9991: ... pep = get_pep(n) ... print(n, len(pep)) >>> get_pep.cache_info() CacheInfo(hits=3, misses=8, maxsize=32, currsize=8) ``` --- ## `enum` - Finally, an enumerated type in the standard library. - Python 3.4 only. ```py >>> from enum import Enum >>> class Color(Enum): ... red = 1 ... green = 2 ... blue = 3 ... ``` - Uses some magic that is only possible in Python 3 (due to metaclass changes): ```py >>> class Shape(Enum): ... square = 2 ... square = 3 ... Traceback (most recent call last): ... TypeError: Attempted to reuse key: 'square' ``` --- layout: true # Feature 10: Fun --- ## Unicode variable names ```py >>> résumé = "knows Python" >>> π = math.pi ``` -- - Sorry, letter-like characters only. - `🍺 = "beer"` does not work. -- ## Function annotations ```py def f(a: stuff, b: stuff = 2) -> result: ... ``` - Annotations can be arbitrary Python objects. - Python doesn't do anything with the annotations other than put them in an `__annotations__` dictionary. ```py >>> def f(x: int) -> float: ... pass ... >>> f.__annotations__ {'return': <class 'float'>, 'x': <class 'int'>} ``` - But it leaves open the possibility for library authors to do fun things. - Example, IPython 2.0 widgets. - Run IPython notebook (in Python 3) from IPython git checkout and open http://127.0.0.1:8888/notebooks/examples/Interactive%20Widgets/Image%20Processing.ipynb --- layout: true # Feature 11: Unicode and bytes --- - In Python 2, `str` acts like bytes of data. - There is also `unicode` type to represent Unicode strings. -- - In Python 3, `str` is a *string*. - `bytes` are bytes. - There is no `unicode`. `str` strings are Unicode. --- layout: true # Feature 12: Matrix Multiplication --- In Python 3.5, you are able to replace ```py >>> a = np.array([[1, 0], [0, 1]]) >>> b = np.array([[4, 1], [2, 2]]) >>> np.dot(a, b) array([[4, 1], [2, 2]]) ``` with ```py >>> a = np.array([[1, 0], [0, 1]]) >>> b = np.array([[4, 1], [2, 2]]) >>> a @ b array([[4, 1], [2, 2]]) ``` - Any object can override `__matmul__` to use `@`. --- layout: true # Feature 13: Pathlib --- - In Python 2, path handling is verbose ```py import os directory = "/etc" filepath = os.path.join(directory, "test_file.txt") if os.path.exists(filepath): stuff ``` - In Python 3, it is much more simpler ```py from pathlib import Path directory = Path("/etc") filepath = directory / "test_file.txt" if filepath.exists(): stuff ``` --- layout: true class: center, middle --- # Discuss .center[![](homer.gif)] --- Slides were made with http://remarkjs.com/ All images have been blatantly stolen from the internet. Source for slides can be found at https://github.com/asmeurer/python3-presentation. I am Aaron Meurer ([@asmeurer](https://github.com/asmeurer/)). I gave this presentation on April 9, 2014 at [APUG](http://www.meetup.com/austinpython/). If you are in Austin, TX and you enjoy Python, you should come to APUG! This presentation was updated by Jules David ([@galactics](https://github.com/galactics)) on march 2016, to include some changes brought by Python 3.5.